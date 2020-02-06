Bad weather slams Teck's Q1 steelmaking coal sales

Teck Resources (TECK -1.9% ) says bad weather in British Columbia will cut Q1 steelmaking coal sales by 1M metric tons, resulting in sales of 5.1M-5.4M mt for the quarter.

The company says heavy snow, extreme cold, and rock and mud slides affected rail lines and highways while ongoing heavy rains have delayed repairs.

Also, the raw coal feed belt at the Elkview mine suffered a mechanical failure, which likely will prevent raw coal processing through the plant for about two weeks; Teck plans to supplement Elkview production from its other operations during the outage.