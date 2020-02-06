Seeking Alpha
Fed's Kaplan sees cause for optimism

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan still sees no cause to alter monetary policy in the medium term, "either up or down."

"All indicators I'm seeing are causing us to be a little more confident and firming in the outlook," he said.

Still, he'll continue to monitor developments with the coronavirus in China and globally, said Kaplan, who votes on the rate-setting FOMC this year.

"I still think my base case is no movement up or down in the Fed funds rate. But I will be monitoring that carefully," Kaplan commented to reporters after a talk at the Dallas Fed's headquarters.

Furthermore, he expects repurchase agreement usage to decline in Q2 and the Fed's net balance-sheet growth to moderate.