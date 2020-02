Folks thought things were bad for value stocks during the Dot.com mania, and they were: At the peak of the bubble, the 10-year annualized underperformance of low P/E names vs. high P/E names was -2.7%

Well, it's even worse now: The 10-year annualized underperformance is -2.9%.

"One of the best set-ups for value you'll see in your lifetime," tweets Julian Klymochko.

A few relevant ETFs: VTI, IVE, CLM, VTSAX, USMV, MTUM, VTV, VBR, IJS, SCHB, ITOT, RVT, BIF, VOE, AIEQ, PKW, ASG