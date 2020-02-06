Proto Labs down 11% post Q4 results

Proto Labs (PRLB -11.2% ) reported Q4 results in line with expectations, with revenue $111.89M (-0.8% Y/Y); and net income $15.19M (-21.3% Y/Y).

Revenue by segments: Injection Molding $51.48M (-4.5% Y/Y); CNC Machining $38.49M (+1% Y/Y); 3D Printing $15.71M (+12.8% Y/Y); Sheet Metal $5.22M (-12.9% Y/Y); and Others $984k (+26.3% Y/Y).

Number of unique product developers and engineers served during the quarter totaled 20,595 (+0.9% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 190 bps to 50.6%.

Q4 Operating margin decline by 40 bps to 17.5%; and adj. operating margin was 19.2% down by 200 bps .

Adj. EBITDA was $28.31M (-7.3% Y/Y); and margin declined by 180 bps to 25.3%.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $32.3M; and for FY19 was $116.05M, compared to $122.93M a year ago.

Previously: Proto Labs EPS and revenue in-line (Feb. 6)