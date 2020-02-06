Rivals in green on Becton, Dickinson pump woes

Baxter International (BAX +1.8% ) and ICU Medical (ICUI +9.2% ) are in the green in apparent response to competitor Becton, Dickinson's (BDX -10.8% ) 2020 guidance cut due to its "remediation effort" to address a safety issue related to its Alaris Infusion Pump. The company instituted a recall of devices made between May 1, 2016 and April 18, 2019 in July 2019 on the risk of faster-than-expected delivery of medication or unintended delivery when the pump is not running.

BDX, the top infusion pump maker, trimmed this year's revenue growth outlook to 1.5 - 2.5% from 4.0 - 4.5% and non-GAAP EPS to $11.90 - 12.10 from $12.50 - 12.65 to account for lost Alaris sales.