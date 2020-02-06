Canada Goose Holdings Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, February 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$1.07 (+11.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$448.18M (+12.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GOOS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.