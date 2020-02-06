Coronavirus threatening AirPods production - NAR

The coronavirus outbreak is threatening Apple's (AAPL +0.3% ) plans to ramp up AirPods production, according to Nikkei Asian Review sources.

The outbreak shuttered Chinese suppliers for two weeks and could leave the suppliers short on components once production resumes.

Apple had wanted up to 45M AirPods units produced in H1 to keep up with the demand.

Key manufacturers Luxshare-ICT, Goertek, and Inventec have at most two weeks' of materials and components needed for the AirPods, according to the sources. The manufacturers have to wait for other component suppliers to resume production to restock their supplies.

The assemblers and other Apple suppliers are expected to resume production on Monday.