Harmony Gold forecasts H1 profit but lower production

Harmony Gold (HMY -4.1% ) says it expects to post a profit for the six months ended Dec. 31, as the average price it received for gold jumped 19%.

Harmony sees headline EPS of 249 South African cents, or $01.7/share, for H1 vs. a loss of six SA cents in the prior-year period after restating H1 2018 results from a profit of 14 SA cents/share.

However, H1 total gold production fell 8% Y/Y to 688,370 oz., largely due to lower recovered grade at its Kusasalethu and Target mines, with all-in sustaining costs rising 15% Y/Y on lower production.