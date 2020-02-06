CoreSite -5.2% after soft 2020 guidance

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) slides 5.2% after Q4 results miss estimates and 2020 guidance also disappoints.
Sees 2020 FFO per share and unit of $5.10-$5.20, trailing the consensus estimate of $5.40 and compares with actual FY2019 FFO per share of $5.10.
Q4 FFO of $1.30 per share falls a penny shy of the average analyst estimate and rises from $1.28 in Q3 and $1.26 in Q4 2018.
Q4 total operating revenue of $146.0M misses the consensus estimate of $148.2M; rose 0.8% Q/Q and 5.0% Y/Y.
Includes total data center revenue of $143.1M, up 1.0% Q/Q and 4.9% Y/Y.
Placed into service data expansions of ~74K square feet during Q4.
Q4 total operating expenses of $110.4M fell 0.8% Q/Q and rose 6.3% Y/Y.
Previously: CoreSite Realty FFO misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Feb. 6)