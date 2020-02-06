Intelsat +32.5% on reported FCC deal

Intelsat (NYSE:I) and other satellite providers have reached a deal with the FCC on C-band airwaves, according to Bloomberg sources.

The companies want payment for freeing up airwaves that regulators want to reallocate for mobile use.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai will reveal a proposal later today for a vote at the February 28 commission meeting.

Reuters reports that the plan will be in the "single-digit billions" range.

Intelsat has hired bankruptcy experts for a potential restructuring if the company can't increase the amount the FCC had discussed.