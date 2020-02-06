New Residential results impress the bulls; shares up 3.7%

Impressive originations volumes and higher MSR UPB balances (both thanks in part to the Ditech acquisition), were behind the big earnings beat, says BTIG's Giuliano Bologna. There's also management's hedging strategy, which preserved book value in a volatile interest rate environment.

The outlook, says Bologna, is a good one. He takes note of the company's preliminary agreement to purchase another $40B of UPB this quarter, and a 20% boost to origination volume expectations (now $50B+ vs. $40B previously).

On the earnings call (presentation slides here), management said operating earnings north of $250M is achievable this year. At a 6.5x multiple, that could be worth another $2.70 per share and boost book value per share to $18.90, says Bologna.