Century Casinos preps for sports betting in Colorado

Century Casinos (CNTY +1.1% ) announces that it's partnering with Circa Sports Colorado as one of its Internet sports betting operators in Colorado.

The company and Circa Sports have submitted applications with Colorado to obtain the necessary licenses prior to May 1.

The sportsbook cooperation agreement with Circa Sports is a 15-year agreement that includes a market access fee, a share of gaming revenue and a minimum revenue guarantee payable to the company each year.

The sports betting app is expected to launch on or about May 1.

Source: Press Release