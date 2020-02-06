Stocks gain confidence after a shaky start

After a wobbly start, stocks gain traction and notch up fresh records after China says it will halve tariffs on $75B of U.S. imports and this week's jobless claims hit a multiyear low.
Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, meanwhile, sees indicators leaning toward a more "confident" outlook.
The Nasdaq gains 0.7%, the S&P 500 rises 0.4%, and the Dow is up 0.3%.
Treasurys are little changed; the 10 year yield slips 1 basis point to 1.64%.
Crude oil rises 0.5% to $51.01 per barrel; gold is up 0.4% to $1,568.60 per ounce.
Looking at S&P 500 sectors, communication services (+1.2%) outpaces the broader market, while energy (-0.8%), financials (-0.2%), and materials (-0.2%) decline.
In overseas markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed the session up 0.4%, the FTSE 100 rose 0.3%, the DAX advanced 0.7%, and CAC 40 added 0.9%.
The U.S. Dollar Index increases 0.2% to 98.47.