Stocks gain confidence after a shaky start

After a wobbly start, stocks gain traction and notch up fresh records after China says it will halve tariffs on $75B of U.S. imports and this week's jobless claims hit a multiyear low.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, meanwhile, sees indicators leaning toward a more "confident" outlook.

The Nasdaq gains 0.7% , the S&P 500 rises 0.4% , and the Dow is up 0.3% .

Treasurys are little changed; the 10 year yield slips 1 basis point to 1.64%.

Crude oil rises 0.5% to $51.01 per barrel; gold is up 0.4% to $1,568.60 per ounce.

Looking at S&P 500 sectors, communication services ( +1.2% ) outpaces the broader market, while energy ( -0.8% ), financials ( -0.2% ), and materials ( -0.2% ) decline.

In overseas markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed the session up 0.4% , the FTSE 100 rose 0.3% , the DAX advanced 0.7% , and CAC 40 added 0.9% .