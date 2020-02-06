Air regulators seem set to agree on 737 MAX design fix, FAA chief says

Boeing (BA +3.1% ) rallies to its YTD high after Federal Aviation Administrator Steve Dickson said international air safety regulators likely would agree on design fixes needed to return the 737 MAX to service.

International regulators including EASA might differ in terms of the operational return to service of the plane, but "from everything that I have seen, I think we'll have very solid alignment," the FAA chief told an airline industry event in London.

Dickson refrains from placing a timetable on the plane's return but says a date would become easier to predict after its certification flight, which he says could come in the next few weeks.

Following Dickson's remarks, Boeing said the software update to address an indicator light issue on the 737 MAX "will not impact the present mid-2020 estimate for return to service."

Boeing said during flight testing of the MAX's updated software, an indicator light associated with the stabilizer trim system incorrectly illuminated in the flight deck, and the software update will "ensure that this indicator light only illuminates as intended."