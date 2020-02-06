Triumph Group jumps 14% after Q3 earnings beat

Triumph Group (TGI +14.4% ) reported Q3 better than consensus expectation; with Organic revenue up across all three business segments, reflecting increased volumes on Airbus commercial programs, military rotorcraft components, aftermarket accessory services and legacy structures programs.

Sales by segments: Integrated Systems $275.25M (+9.04% Y Y/); Aerospace Structures $368.97M (-24.8% Y/Y); and Product Support $63.98M (-10.5% Y/Y).

Cash flow provided by operations of $49.9M compared to $4.05M a year ago; and free cash flow of $39.6M.

Reported operating income of $1.66M for the quarter compared to loss of $16.93M a year ago.

Q3 Adj. EBITDAP was $72.47M compared to $5.74M a year ago; and margin expanded by 957 bps to 10.3%.

Backlog was $3.34B, down compared to the prior year period and on a sequential basis due to divestitures, sunsetting programs and recent production rate reductions.

FY20 Guidance: Net sales between $2.8B and $2.9B vs. $2.87B consensus; GAAP EPS $1.28-$1.48; and Adj. EPS $2.35-$2.55 (prior $2.35-$2.95) vs. $2.55 consensus; and Free cash flow between $0 and $50M.

