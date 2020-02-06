Melco to focus on core assets

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO +2.4% ) says it's ending a plan to acquire an additional 10% stake in Crown Resorts (OTCPK:CWLDF).

The casino operator says it will need to use its capital on the firm's core assets due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Melco considers its core operations to be those businesses where it is the managing and majority shareholder. This includes operations in Macau, the Philippines, and Cyprus and its efforts to obtain a license to operate a Melco-owned property in Japan.