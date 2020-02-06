BP eyes sale of Algerian gas plant after Rosneft talks fail - Reuters

BP (BP -2% ) is seeking buyers for its stake in the In Amenas natural gas plant in Algeria's Sahara desert after the failure of recent talks on a sale to Russia's Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), Reuters reports.

BP hopes to raise ~$2B from the sale of its 45.9% stake in the plant that would be part of a $15B disposal program the company is targeting by the middle of 2021, according to the report.

A sale would be politically sensitive for BP and its partners, Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Algeria's state-owned Sonatrach, in the wake of 2013 attacks when Islamic militants raided the site and 40 employees died after a four-day siege.