Deutsche Bank pops 14% after Capital Group takes a stake

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) soars 14% — marking its highest level in in 16 months and biggest intraday jump in four years — after disclosing that Capital Group has taken a 3.1% stake in the troubled German lender.

The Qatari royal family, with a combined share of at least 6.1%, remains Deutsche Bank's largest shareholder, followed by BlackRock with a 4.49% holding, according to Deutsche Bank's website.

In recent years, the German bank has been dealing with the aftermath over misconduct scandals and hopes for a merger with German rival Commerzbank unraveled last year.