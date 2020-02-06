Total rejects force majeure from Chinese LNG buyer

Total (TOT +1% ) says it rejected a force majeure notice from a buyer of liquefied natural gas in China; the company did not specify the buyer, but Total is one of the biggest suppliers of LNG to China's state-owned Cnooc (CEO +0.9% ).

Cnooc reportedly declared force majeure on LNG contracts amid disruptions in downstream markets in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Some Chinese customers, at least one, are trying to use the coronavirus to say I have force majeure," Philippe Sauquet, head of Total's gas, renewables and power segment, said on today's earnings conference call. "If there is a real quarantine in all the loading ports and unloading ports in China, we'll have a real case for force majeure. For the time being, this is not the case."

According to S&P Global Platts, force majeure has affected volumes from Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), which has a contract with Cnooc for 5M mt/year, and the BP-operated Tangguh LNG project.