FCC offers $14.9B proposal to Intelsat, others

Intelsat (I +7% ) and other satellite companies would share as much as $14.9B under a new FCC proposal for giving up C-band airwaves in an auction to wireless companies.

The proposal awards $9.7B to Intelsat, SES SA, and others for leaving the airwaves quickly plus $3.3-5.2B to pay for the switch.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai: "It’s only fair that every single reasonable cost should be covered. So under my draft rules, the winning bidders in the C-band auction would be required to reimburse satellite operators for their reasonable relocation costs."

A vote on the plan will happen at the commission's meeting on February 28.