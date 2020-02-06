Thermon Group slips 9% after earnings miss

Thermon Group (THR -9.3% ) revenue for Q3 declined by 15.8% Y/Y to $100.45M. Company says results fell below expectations on weaker year-end discretionary spending during Q3.

Q3 Gross margin expanded by 65 bps to 43.3%.; and operating margin declined by 258 bps to 12.4%.

Adj. EBITDA was $20.86M (-19.7% Y/Y); and margin declined by 100 bps to 20.8%.

Cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $22.29M, compared to $7.73M a year ago; and Free cash flow was $19.86M.

Q3 2020 total orders were $99M (-6% Y/Y); and Backlog of $102.5M (-25% Y/Y)

Company reduced its FY20 revenues to the range of $383M-390M, due to the lower incoming order rates in the last two quarters.

