Power REIT +7.2% after buying cannabis greenhouse properties

Power REIT (NYSEMKT:PW) surges 7.2% after announcing that it intends to focus on greenhouse properties for growing various crops, including cannabis.

The REIT acquired two greenhouse properties in southern Colorado for $3.75M; the deals represent combined straight-line annual rent estimated to be ~$700K, or ~18.7% yield.

"Assuming we are able to deploy the remaining capital equally over the next three quarters, our year end 'run-rate' FFO per share should exceed $1.50 per share based on deploying capital at a 12.5% yield relative to the more than 18% yield we have been investing at," said Chairman and CEO David Lesser in a statement.

Concurrent with the closings on the acquisitions, Power REIT entered into triple-net leases for the properties; each lease has a term of 20 years and provides two 5-year renewal options for the tenant with financial guarantees from affiliates of the tenant.