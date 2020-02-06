Twist Bio adds to rally, up 10%, on "favorable" legal development

Twist Biosciences (TWST +9.9% ) is up again today. Shares have rallied 40% since touching $21.01 on January 27.

The move is reportedly related to a "favorable" legal development, almost certainly pertaining to a lawsuit brought by Agilent (A -0.4% ) who sued the company and CEO Dr. Emily Leproust in February 2016 over alleged breach of contract (use of confidential information and alleged breach on non-solicitation), alleged breach of duty of loyalty and alleged misappropriation of trade secrets (10-K, page 53). The defendants countersued Agilent in January 2019.

Update: According to Cowen's Doug Schenkel, a hearing set for tomorrow has been canceled with the court vacating the scheduled trial, signaling that a settlement may be close.