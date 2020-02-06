Mnuchin expects more clarity in how virus spreads soon - Fox Business

Like just about any economist talking about the expected economic impact of the coronavirus, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says, "It's too early to tell."

In modeling the economic impact of the coronavirus, "we have some pretty wide ranges," he told Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network.

"But I think after another two weeks we'll have a much better way to model how this virus spreads," he said.

And while Mnuchin expects President Trump's economic policies to continue to fuel U.S. economic growth into 2021, he's no longer projecting 3% growth for this year.

"Our projections have been reduced because of Boeing and — and other impacts," he said. Boeing could be about a 50 basis point hit, he said.

For the legislative agenda, Mnuchin says that President Trump wants to work on an infrastructure package.

And on trade, the U.S. is in negotiations with the EU, the U.K. and India.