Arch Coal trims FY20 sales volume guidance, though boosts quarterly dividend

Arch Coal (ARCH +0.1% ) says that it wrapped up a strong 2019 financial performance, even as it executed an operational transition at its Mountain Laurel metallurgical mine and despite lower metallurgical pricing; excluding Mountain Laurel, Arch's metallurgical portfolio achieved Q4 costs below $60 per ton with cash margins from its coking coal segment over $30/ton.

The board approves a 11% higher quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.50/share

ARCH expects to invest $220M at Leer South during 2020 and expects longwall mining to commence in Q3 2021.

The company trims its total sales volume outlook for 2020 to between 82.8M - 87.2M tons from the prior forecast between 86M - 92M tons.

Forecasts production of 6.8M - 7.2M tons of coking coal in 2020, with per-ton cash costs of between $58.00 and $62.00.

Metallurgical shipments are expected to be lower-than-ratable in Q1 2020 due to seasonal dock closures on the Great Lakes

