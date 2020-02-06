Hecla Mining's Q4 loss narrows as production, prices jump

Hecla Mining (HL +9.9% ) pushes close to a 52-wek high after reporting a Q4 loss of $0.02/share, smaller than the $0.05 loss a year ago, and revenues rose by nearly two thirds to $225M from $136.5M a year ago.

Hecla says it produced 3.41M silver oz. in the quarter, 25% more than 2.72M oz. in the prior-year quarter, while gold output grew 5% Y/Y to 74,773 oz. from 70,987 oz. last year.

The miner's Q4 average realized prices for both gold and silver rose 20% from a year ago; silver was $17.47/oz. vs. $14.58/oz. in the prior-year period, and gold was $1,488/oz.

For the full year, average realized silver prices rose to $16.65/oz. from $15.63/oz. a year earlier, and gold rose 12% to average $1,413/oz.

Yesterday, Hecla reported that its silver, lead and zinc reserves were the highest in the company's history at the end of Q4.