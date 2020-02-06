U.S. should buy control of Nokia or Ericsson, Barr says

U.S. Attorney General William Barr suggests that the U.S. should counter a threat of Huawei domination of next-gen equipment by taking a controlling stake in Nokia (NOK +4.7% ) or Ericsson (ERIC +2.1% ).

Barr's stance is dismissive of recent White House efforts to blunt Huawei's threat by investing in homegrown 5G equipment, calling that "pie in the sky" - signaling a split between government approaches.

"There are only two companies that can compete with Huawei right now as 5G infrastructure suppliers: Nokia and Ericsson," Barr says.

"Some propose that these concerns could be met by the United States aligning itself with Nokia and/or Ericsson through American ownership of a controlling stake, either directly or through a consortium of private American and allied companies," he continues. "Putting our large market and financial muscle behind one or both of these firms would make it a more formidable competitor and eliminate concerns over its staying power."