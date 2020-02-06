Engie board ousts Kocher after four years as CEO

Engie's (OTCPK:ENGIY +1.7% ) board says it will not reappoint CEO Isabelle Kocher at its next shareholder meeting, and Chairman Jean-Pierre Clamadieu is tasked to lead a group in finding a successor.

General Secretary Claire Waysand is appointed interim CEO, and operational management will be handled collectively by Waysand, COO Paulo Almirante and CFO Judith Hartmann.

Kocher had served as CEO since 2016, but her tenure was affected by management disagreements over strategy; her mandate as CEO was due to expire in May.