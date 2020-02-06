ION Geophysical down 27% post Q4 earnings miss

ION Geophysical tanks (IO -27.2% ) as Q4 earnings came in below expectations; says that Q4 results were quite disappointing, as the company was not able to launch multiple new acquisition multi-client programs and close several data library deals in pipeline.

Tighter E&P budgetary controls and lower oil prices subdued year-end spending such that several material deals, were not completed prior to year-end.

Revenues were down 43% Y/Y to to $42.7M; consolidated gross margin fell to 12%, compared to 51% last year; adjusted gross margin was 34%

Adjusted EBITDA was down to $9.2M

In January 2020, executes a program that will improve focus and execution on strategic initiatives while delivering annualized savings of over $20M

Previously: Ion Geophysical EPS misses by $1.60, misses on revenue (Feb. 5)