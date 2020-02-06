Sibanye-Stillwater CEO dims hopes for Mponeng mine deal

Sibanye-Stillwater's (SBGL -5.1% ) offer for AngloGold Ashanti's (AU +0.7% ) Mponeng gold mine likely will not succeed, CEO Neal Froneman tells Reuters.

Froneman does not provide details of the offer or explain why he does not expect to win out for the asset, AngloGold's last operation in South Africa.

Sibanye is not considering further acquisitions beyond Mponeng in its South African home market, with the CEO calling South Africa "a basket case... Economic growth is low, there is a lack of investment and there won't be investment unless some of the issues are sorted out."

Froneman also says Sibanye will need to deleverage its balance sheet before buying more assets, but that a higher PGM basket price meant its debt had shrunk more quickly than previously expected.