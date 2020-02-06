Pai's C-band plan gets majority support at FCC

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's plan for C-band airwaves has picked up majority support at the agency after GOP commissioner Michael O'Rielly says he'll back it.

Along with Pai and Republican Brendan Carr, that gives the plan the three-member majority it needs for success.

"Much time and attention has been spent on the appropriate incentive payment for the satellite providers, and I am pleased that an agreement was reached that should allow them to fully and voluntarily participate in this transition," O'Rielly says in a statement.

"Sticking to the announced auction date this December and conducting it on time will be paramount," he adds.