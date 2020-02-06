Goldman expects dividend all-stars to outperform

Goldman Sachs is promoting its select portfolio that tracks stocks with high dividend growth.

The 46-stock portfolio has double the S&P 500's returns so far this year and is the best performing basket among the 46 Goldman portfolios.

To create the list, GS screened for stocks expected to raise their dividends by an annualized rate of 9% through 2021.

The portfolio of dividend all-stars includes AT&T (NYSE:T), Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV), Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP), Walgreen Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) and Cummins (NYSE:CMI).