Macerich +4.1% after solid Q4 amid retail headwinds

Macerich (MAC ) rises 4.1% after Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 98 cents matches the average analyst estimate and Q4 revenue of $241.8M beats the consensus of $227.0M.

Q4 adjusted FFO fell from $1.09 in the year-ago quarter, while revenue slipped 2.0% from a year earlier.

Macerich met or exceeded consensus even among a challenging retail environment of some high-profile retailer bankruptcies and big chains cut back on their physical footprint.

Sees 2020 FFO per share of $3.40-$3.50 vs. consensus of $3.55.

"Sales productivity within the portfolio is strong, and we continue to experience an improving leasing environment with annual leasing transactions and square footage up significantly compared to 2018," said CEO Thomas O'Hern.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $223.8M declined 6.1% Y/Y.

Q4 same-center net operating income, excluding lease income, of $231.4M, was unchanged from a year ago; for the year, same-center NOI, excluding lease income, of $868.4M, rose 0.7%.

