NGL Energy slips below $10 as quarter comes up short

NGL Energy Partners (NGL -7.4% ) tumbles to YTD lows after FQ3 earnings missed analyst expectations and revenues fell 3% Y/Y to $2.23B.

Q3 income from continuing operations were nearly cut in half from the prior-year quarter to $49.1M, but adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations jumped to $200M from $131M for the year-ago quarter.

For FY 2020, NGL expects to generate adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in a range for each of its segments: Crude Oil Logistics, $215K-$220K; Water Solutions, $240K-$250K; Liquids, $115K-$120K; Refined Products and Renewables, $35K-$40K.