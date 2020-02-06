GrafTech tumbles as take-or-pay contracts cause concern

GrafTech (EAF -10.3% ) sinks to six-month lows after Q4 earnings topped consensus but revenues slumped 22% Y/Y to $415M, driven by lower sales volumes reflecting weaker demand for crude steel.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations plunged 28% to $234.5M from $325.9M in the prior-year period.

GrafTech says higher raw material costs related to third party petroleum needle coke also hurt results.

During its earnings conference call, the company noted that certain customers to which it sells cumulative capacity via long-term take-or-pay contracts have filed for bankruptcies or are experiencing financial difficulties, which it expects will "impact contracted sales volumes to a degree moving forward."