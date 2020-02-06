Roth Capital sees upside on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Roth Capital Partners analyst David Bain weighs in on the decision of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO +2.4% ) to back off a second tranche share purchase of Crown Resorts for the time being.

Bain believes Melco made the right call in prioritizing majority-owned operations and projects amid the evolving coronavirus outbreak.

"We believe a prioritized focus on business segments that will generate a majority of its cash flow/EBITDA is the right call at this point. While MLCO stated it has no longer has plans to increase its position in Crown or seek Board representation, we believe MLCO will keep an open mind on Crown as overall environmental conditions improve."

Bain also estimates a $3M hit to Melco's operating costs per day amid the casino closings, of which at least two-thirds are unlikely to be mitigated. Importantly, MLCO’s Philippines operation has not seen a significant negative impact from the virus.

Roth Capital has a Buy rating on MLCO and 12-month price target of $37. The 52-week high for Melco is $26.97.

