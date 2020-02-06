Willis Towers Watson -5.2% after 2019 free cash flow falls short

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) declines 5.2% after 2019 free cash flow of $835M came in below the company's guidance of $1.1B-$1.2B.

The company blamed the shortfall on higher cash payments of ~$130M for income taxes, resulting from U.S. and Global Tax Reform; unfavorable working capital changes, particularly in accounts receivables; and negative cash flows of Tranzact.

As for guidance, the midpoint of the 2020 adjusted EPS guidance range ($11.95) trails the consensus estimate of $12.01; WLTW expects 2020 adjusted EPS of $11.80-$12.10

Sees 2020 revenue growth of 6%-7% on constant currency basis; implies $9.58B-$9.67B vs. consensus of $9.59B.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $4.90 beat the average analyst estimate of $4.86 and increased from $4.00 in the year ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $2.69B, exceeding the consensus of $2.47B, rose 13% Y/Y.

Previously: Willis Towers Watson EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Feb. 6)