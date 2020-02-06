Wynn Resorts -3% after EBITDA miss

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) falls after Q4 operating revenue falls off.

The casino operator saw a 20.3% decline in Wynn Palace operating revenue to $590.0M, a 6.3% drop in revenue from Las Vegas operations to $368.8M and a 5.1% fall in Wynn Macau revenue to $525.4M. The Encore Boston Harbor property contributed $169.3M in operating revenue during the quarter.

Total adjusted property EBITDA fell 11.3% Y/Y to $443.1M to miss the consensus mark of $453.1M.

The company didn't mention the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in its press release.

Shares of Wynn are down 3.29% in AH trading to $130.00.

