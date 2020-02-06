PG&E transmission line hooks rusted, wrapped in tape, fire victims say

Lawyers for wildfire victims say a recent inspection of a PG&E (PCG -0.3% ) transmission line uncovered equipment problems similar to those cited as the cause of the 2018 Camp Fire, deadliest fire in California history.

During a December inspection, an expert for the attorneys photographed worn and rusted c-hooks - some "held together by black electrical tape" - on a transmission line near the Caribou-Palermo line in the Sierra foothills that failed and sparked the Camp Fire, according to the official committee representing fire victims in PG&E's bankruptcy.

California investigators concluded that a worn c-hook on the Caribou-Palermo line broke and ignited the Camp Fire, which destroyed the town of Paradise and killed 85 people.

The lawyers say they have told PG&E about its findings and are working with the utility to resolve the issue.