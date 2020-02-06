T-Mobile hits record revenues, adds 1M phone subs

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) grew revenues to a record in its Q4 earnings, where it topped analyst expectations and again showed some industry-leading subscriber growth.

Overall revenues grew 4% to $11.9B. Service revenues were also a record, rising 6% to $8.7B.

Net income meanwhile rose 17% to $751M. EBITDA increased 9%, to a Q4 record $3.2B.

The company added 1.9M total net subscribers for the quarter; of those, 1.3M branded postpaid net adds, and of that 1M branded postpaid phone net adds (again best in industry).

Branded postpaid phone churn was up 2 basis points to 1.01%.

In prepaid, the company logged 77,000 branded prepaid net adds.

For 2020 - assuming a stand-alone company in case of failed merger with Sprint - it's guiding to branded postpaid net adds of 2.6M-3.6M, adjusted EBITDA of $13.7B-$14B, and free cash flow of $5.4B-$5.8B.

