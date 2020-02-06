PennantPark Investment Q1 hurt by higher leverage costs, lower investment income

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) fiscal Q1 2020 net investment income per share of 15 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 18 cents and fell from 18 cents in Q1 2019.

The Y/Y decline was primarily due to higher leverage costs and lower investment income.

Investment income for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019 was $26.0M vs. consensus of $27.3M and $27.4M in the year-ago quarter.

Net change in net assets resulting from operations totaled $19.2M, or 29 cents per share, during the quarter vs. $6.8M, or 10 cents per share in Q1 2019; the Y/Y net increase was primarily due to appreciation of the portfolio.

Q1 sales and repayments of investments totaled $31.2M and net realized losses totaled $12.0M; compares with sales and repayments of $124.8M and net realized gains of $8.5M in Q1 2019.

Net asset value per share of $8.79 at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. $8.68 at Sept. 30, 2019.

Conference call on Feb. 7 at 10:00 AM ET; (888) 394-8218; conference ID #6437018.

Previously: PennantPark Investment NII misses by $0.03, misses on total investment income (Feb. 6)