Activision +2.9% as holiday quarter beats

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is up 2.9% after hours following a beat on top and bottom lines in its holiday-quarter Q4 earnings.

The company also raised its dividend to $0.41 per common share, an 11% increase from 2019.

Net bookings came in slightly lower year-over-year, to $2.71B, which still edged consensus. Net bookings from digital channels were $1.88B (flat); in-game bookings were $1.09B.

EPS considering GAAP deferral impact was $1.23.

Overall monthly active users were 409M (Activision 128M; Blizzard 32M; King Digital 249M).

For q1, it's guiding to bookings of $1.275B, light of consensus for $1.35B, and EPS (considering GAAP deferrals) of $0.35, short of consensus for $0.40.

For calendar 2020, it's expecting bookings at $6.725B and EPS of $2.35.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m.

