CBL 2020 guidance trails consensus amid store closings

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) sees 2020 adjusted FFO per share of $1.03-$1.13, less than the consensus estimate of $1.24, reflecting the significant impact of retailer bankruptcies and store closings on revenues and occupancy.

Sees 2020 same-center net operating income (including reserve) down 8.0%-9.5%.

Sees reserve for unbudgeted lost rents of $8.0M-$18.0M.

Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 37 cents beats the average analyst estimate by a penny and fell from 47 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue of $189.5M compares with consensus of $189.8M and $201.9M in the year-ago quarter.

Portfolio occupancy as of Dec. 31, 2019 was 91.2%, 70-basis point improvement from Sept. 30, 2019 and a 190-bp decline vs. 93.1% at the end of 2018.

Same-center mall occupancy was 89.8% at the end of 2019, up 100 bps from Sept. 30, 2019 and down 210 bps from a year earlier.

Conference call on Feb. 7 at 11:00 AM ET.

