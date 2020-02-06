Stocks' winning streak hits four days after China tariff relief

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrials and Nasdaq Composite all extended their strong weekly gains to close at fresh record highs.

Lifting the major averages were China's announcement that it would cut ~$75B in U.S. imports by half and corporate earnings that largely have beaten Wall Street estimates.

Earnings season continued today, with Twitter surging 15% and Bristol-Myers Squibb adding 2.3% after releasing their quarterly numbers.

"The recent earnings numbers really justify the recent strength in the market," says Baird managing director Patrick Spencer. "We needed to see it, and we're getting it."

Gains in the big tech stocks helped the communication services (+1.1%) and information technology (+0.9%) sectors to outpace the broader market, while energy (-1%) easily was the day's biggest laggard after a strong showing yesterday.

Action was quiet in the U.S. Treasury market, with the two-year yield finishing flat at 1.45% and the 10-year yield dropping a basis point to 1.64%.

WTI March crude settled +0.4% to $50.95/bbl, as an OPEC committee has failed to agree so far on the extent of any production cuts in response to the China coronavirus.