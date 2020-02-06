Zogenix down 33% after hours on "positive" Fintepla data in Lennox-Gastaut

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) slumps 33% after hours in reaction to its announcement of "successful" results from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating two doses of Fintepla (fenfluramine oral solution) (ZX008) in patients with a severe form of childhood-onset epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

The company says the higher dose met the primary endpoint of the change from baseline in seizure frequency at up to 20 weeks compared to placebo which is typically the average value. However, it reported the median value without including the data range so the results may not have been statistically valid. The results for the lower dose were not statistically significant.