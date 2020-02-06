Fortinet reports beats, mixed outlook

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) reports an upside Q4 with 21% Y/Y revenue growth. The mixed Q1 outlook has inline revenue of $555-565M (consensus: $555.87M) and downside EPS of $0.50-0.52 (consensus: $0.55).

The FY20 view has upside revenue of $2.525-2.555B (consensus: $2.47B) and inline EPS of $2.70-2.73 (consensus: $2.72).

Q4 Product revenue was up 19% Y/Y to $238.8M.

Billings increased 24% Y/Y to $802.3M.

Operating margin was up 110 bps to 27%.

Cash flow from operations totaled $190.4M with FCF of $143.2M.

