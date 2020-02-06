Take-Two -8.8% amid holiday-quarter miss

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) has come off its postmarket halt down 8.8% after missing on top and bottom lines in its fiscal Q3 earnings, representing its key holiday quarter.

Net bookings fell sharply to $888.2M (though against a tough comparison). Recurrent consumer spending, though rose 15% and made up 37% of GAAP net revenue.

Digitally delivered GAAP net revenue rose to $700.3M and made up 75% of the total.

Biggest contributors to GAAP net revenue for the quarter: NBA 2K20 and 2K19; Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online; Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online; The Outer Worlds; Borderlands 3; WWE 2K20 and WWE SuperCard; Sid Meier's Civilization VI; and Social Point mobile offerings.

GAAP net income fell to $163.6M from $179.9M.

The development slate right now includes a pair of WWE 2K20 titles, along with The Outer Worlds for Nintendo Switch, Kerbal Space Program 2 for PC, and Disintegration.

For fiscal Q4, it's forecasting net bookings of $540M-$590M (in line with consensus for $558.7M). For the full year, it expects net bookings to come in at $2.8B-$2.85B (just short of expectations for $2.86B).

