LNG names turn deep red as China demand slumps

Shares of U.S. liquefied natural gas companies fell sharply in today's trade as China's biggest LNG importer reportedly suspended some contracts: Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG), the largest U.S. exporter of LNG, finished -3.5% after sinking to its lowest in more than a year, while Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) closed -7.4% and NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) -5.6% .

China's Cnooc was said to have declared force majeure on LNG contracts amid disruptions in downstream markets in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak; heating demand also has been lower in a relatively warm winter.

Goldman Sachs cut its growth forecast for Q1 Chinese LNG imports by 8.4M metric tons/year to nearly zero Y/Y due to the combination of the virus and reduced demand.

A Cheniere executive said earlier this week that the company could cut LNG production this summer unless market conditions improve.

