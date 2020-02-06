Monmouth Real Estate Q1 NOI rises 7% Y/Y

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Q1 FFO per share of 20 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 22 cents and fell from 24 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Rental revenue of $34.9M in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019 falls short of the $47.0M consensus and rose from $32.6M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net operating income of $34.5M increased 7% from $32.3M a year ago.

Q1 total expenses of $22.5M rose from $18.9M.

So far in FY2020, MNR has acquired one building comprising 616K square feet for $81.5M; the property located in the Indianapolis area is leased to Amazon for 15 years.

MNR's $178.5m acquisition pipeline contains five new build-to-suit property comprising 1.2M total square feet and have a weighted-average lease term of 13.4 years.

Conference call on Feb. 7 at 10:00 AM ET.

