Suncor delays plan to add $2B coker to Montreal refinery

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) says it is shelving its planned $2B project to add a coker unit to its Montreal refinery that would allow it to process heavier oil including oil sands, as the company adjusts its spending priorities.

Suncor instead will focus on low-cost oil sands expansions, projects that will help reduce emissions and cost-cutting digital technologies, CEO Mark Little said during today's earnings conference call.

Little said Suncor also will defer sanctioning of its proposed 40K bbl/day Meadow Creek oil sands project until 2023 at the earliest, but it will invest in raising production from its existing similar Firebag facility to nameplate capacity of 203K bbl/day by 2021 and possibly add 20K-30K bbl/day by 2024-25.

Suncor also expects to build lower emission co-generation units at its Base Plant this year and begin construction of a $300M wind power project in southern Alberta.